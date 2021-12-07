D3eSports Announces CyberCon as Second Corporate Team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship

Houston, TEXAS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced its second team for the D3eSports Cup Championship for 2022 as CyberCon, an industrial cybersecurity business intelligence and marketplace platform.



CyberCon is focused on cybersecurity in energy with a concentration on public and private sector alliances, workforce development and training. It is the creator of the "Race to Protect the Grid" STEM-accredited cybersecurity workforce development initiative, which was established to fill the 3.5 million empty seats in the global cybersecurity workforce.

This week CyberCon is presenting the CyberCon® Cybersecurity Pavilion at the 23rd World Petroleum Congress, December 5-9 in Houston, Texas, for its premier event in the petroleum industry. Participants will meet and hear from leaders in cybersecurity protecting the global infrastructure. Additionally, CyberCon’s “Race to Protect the Grid” display will include race cars and StemGen personnel to promote the upcoming D3eSports Cup Championship.

“We are excited to be launching the CyberCon relationship at the World Petroleum Congress on the cybersecurity pavilion,” said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. “Our partnership with CyberCon has been building for many years through STEM and workforce development in our STEM.org accredited platforms. Being part of the World Petroleum Congress with CyberCon is an incredible opportunity to introduce our D3eSports platform to an important demographic.”

“Esports gamification, cybersecurity and education all go hand-in-hand,” said Barry Haest, founder and president of CyberCon and CEO at AlignExpo. “We are keen to be in this ‘race to protect the grid’ together. The need to reach a younger demographic and pique their interest in learning cybersecurity skills through workforce development is a big part why we wanted to align with Simon and his team on the D3eSports Cup Championship.”

“Assisting companies like CyberCon in connecting communities, cultivating and inspiring recruitment is an important pillar of our educational platform at StemGen,” added Dawson. “By highlighting the importance of cybersecurity and other vital businesses with workforce needs, we help keep businesses growing and expanding into the future.”

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading “virtual-to-real” motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console, and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming esports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT CYBERCON

CyberCon is the most comprehensive gathering of power and utility leaders seeking strategies, solutions, and technologies to protect their assets and the nation’s power grid from future cybersecurity threats and attacks. It is a division of AlignExpo, a premier events and exhibition management company based in Houston, Texas. AlignExpo is comprised of a team of strategic leaders who have a combined experience of more than 75 years in organizing business-to-business conferences in the energy industry. The leadership team has experience organizing and serving on the management teams of such prestigious industry conferences as the World Energy Congress, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) and Hart Energy’s Develop Unconventional (DUG) event series. See www.alignexpo.com

