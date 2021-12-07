GEMXX CORPORATION EXPANDS AWARENESS OF AMMOLITE-BACKED CRYPTOCURRENCY TOKEN

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC Pink: GEMZ) Further to the launch of the company’s Ammolite backed Cryptocurrency (AMML) on November 30, 2021, the company is pleased to announce Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has collaborated with GEMXX to further develop a targeted website ( www.ammolitetoken.com ) and strategic marketing plan to expand awareness of the unique currency.

The marketing efforts are aimed to expand brand exposure, increase the use of the GEMXX Ammolite token (AMML) while amplifying public and investment community awareness of the Company. To date, the Company has been very encouraged by the strong interest in the GEMXX token from the public and GEMZ community.

Additionally, CSHC has completed development of the algorithm and mechanism that will allow Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin and 100+ others to quickly and easily be exchanged for Ammolite tokens (AMML). Early in 2022, GEMXX plans to implement FIAT to Crypto functionality, allowing users to purchase Ammolite tokens (AMML) with 52 different FIAT currencies such as USD, EUR or CAD.

GEMXX’s primary goal for the token is to become a world-wide trusted standard of exchange that is tied to Ammolite resources, targeting large population and high growth markets globally.

“By owning the Ammolite token, users can take part in the company’s vision, and they are able to use the token for transactions or long-term storage” says Jay Maull, GEMXX President and CEO.

Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project for the company, the GEMXX Ammolite token will create liquidity and monetize Ammolite resource holdings, funding corporate growth and future large scale Ammolite production.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION



GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. The company controls each stage of its operations including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. The management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. The teams’ experience covers every aspect of the Ammolite business ensuring maximum control of the company’s product development, quality control and profits. GEMXX produces more top quality finished Ammolite than any Ammolite producer and the management team is proud of the environmental stewardship used as the company sets the standard in quality and customer service, providing exquisite fine jewelry and extremely rare, natural decor pieces to customers around the world.

ABOUT CORE STATE HOLDINGS, CORP

Core State Holdings, Corp. is a Canadian software development company that is primarily focused on the blockchain and crypto field. The company designed and developed the crypto currency wallet called PTPWallet, and through extensive research, it is one of the most advanced wallets available in the crypto sector today. Since 2019, the PTPWallet platform has seen over 2,081,100 accounts created, with over 43,223,700 transactions processed. PTPWallet operates with many private and public entities, with a large demand for the platform shown by medium and large-sized businesses. Since launch in February of 2019, the platform’s advanced security has never been compromised. The key features and benefits of the PTPWallet are instant transactions, anonymous internal transactions, loyalty and referral programs, strong infrastructure, and ease of use.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. K Halvorson

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, press only:

GEMXX Corporation

PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

IR@gemxx.com

www.gemxx.com

Attachments