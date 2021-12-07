SAVE FOODS EXPANDS COMMERCIAL SALES WITH GALILLE EXPORT TO INCLUDE MEDJOUL DATES

Israel is the World’s Largest Exporter of Medjool Dates

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced its first commercial sales of its treatment for Medjool dates in the Arava region in Israel.

Today’s news comes just weeks after the Company announced its first sales in the Arava region of its treatment for bell peppers. Broad-scale commercial treatment of Medjol dates will begin at one of Galilee Export’s packing house in the region and should expand in the next up-coming season.

Worldwide demand for Medjool dates has increased steadily, and its production has grown by 66% over the last two decades. Israel is one of the world’s leading growers of Medjool dates, producing some 40,000 tons of dates annually -- nearly $300 million -- a 70% increase over the last decade, and the sector is on the rise. Approximately half of that output is exported to markets around the world. Galilee is the second largest exporter of fresh produce in Israel, and one of the Country’s leading Medjool exporters.

Dror Eigerman, CEO of Galilee Export and member of the Company’s advisory board, commented on the announcement, “Demand for our Medjool dates continues to grow as consumers increasingly recognize their health benefits. However, growing and harvesting Medjools is more labor-intensive than other produce because they ripen on the tree, and only then are they picked, as opposed to other dates which ripen after harvesting. This process means Medjools have a higher cost than other dates. Save Foods treatments allow us to maximize the revenues of each harvest, while providing consumers with the highest quality product.”

Dan Sztybel, the Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli Subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “The benefits of Save Foods’ treatment are recognized on a continuously growing number of produce; Medjool dates being one of them. Our relationship with Galilee Export represents a significant opportunity for the Company beyond dates; they have a well-established and growing presence in the global produce market, and a reputation for high quality produce. I am confident that we will continue to expand our partnership to include new crops and exposure to new markets going forward.”

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops innovative solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods' initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods' products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green, and healthy product.

