Osteoporosis Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Osteoporosis Drugs Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Type (Primary Osteoporosis, and Secondary Osteoporosis), By Treatment Type (Medication, and Surgery), By Drug Type (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Bone Resorption Inhibitors, Parathyroid hormone therapy, Calcitonin, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Subcutaneous), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Osteoporosis Drugs Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Osteoporosis Drugs market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analyzed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis Disease around the World

Osteoporosis is a bone disease in which the body loses bones too much and makes too little bone, or both. The prevalence of osteoporosis disease is increasing very significantly and it is expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. For instance: The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) has projected that approximately 54 million people in America have osteoporosis. The increase in the osteoporosis disease creates a huge demand for the osteoporosis drugs. Due to which growing osteoporosis disease around the world is working as a driver for the osteoporosis drugs market.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

An increasing number of geriatric populations are suffering from osteoporosis disease. There is very rapid growth in osteoporosis disease in geriatric population. For instance: The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) has projected that approximately one out of two women and one out of four men aged 50 and older is suffering from a bone break due to osteoporosis. The rapid increase in osteoporosis disease prevalence is being registered because of a rapid increase in geriatric population around the world from the last few decades. All regions are facing a huge increase in the number of geriatric populations. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Rapid increasing geriatric population is increasing the demand for osteoporosis drugs around the world for the treatment of osteoporosis disease. Due to the increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the osteoporosis drugs market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing therapeutic Advancements in Osteoporosis Drugs

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis diseases had led various leading manufactures to increase their research and development activities for osteoporosis diseases. Research and development activities for new technological advanced osteoporosis diseases are helping to increase adoption of novel therapeutic in osteoporosis diseases treatment. Currently, many of the manufacturers have launched their product portfolios in osteoporosis diseases treatment which have helped to fulfil demand and to work as a driver for the market. Therapeutic advancements in the osteoporosis disease treatment especially helps to increase demand of osteoporosis diseases drugs. Currently, many of the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities creating competitive advantages with the launch of their new products in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies profiled in the report include: Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Teijin Pharma Limited, Stelis Biopharma, Radius Health, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis AG, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Mereo BioPharma Group plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gedeon Richter (UK) Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cipla Inc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Amgen and UCB received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg) for the global osteoporosis disease treatment. The approval will help the company increase revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.

In 2020, Radius Health, Inc. has randomized first patient in the wearable Phase 3 clinical trial of abaloparatide-transdermal patch (abaloparatide-patch) in the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis disease. The clinical trial will help the company to increase its market share in the osteoporosis drugs market.

