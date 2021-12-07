Global Artificial Intelligence in Packaging Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.2% from 2021 to 2026. The market for AI in packaging industry is driven by factors such as rising number of large and complex dataset, increasing demand for contamination free packaging process, evolving industrial IoT and automation process, rising need for warehouse automation, and increasing monetary support by public-private ventures for developing smart robots and machines.







Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the smart warehousing is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.

The machine learning segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the technology segmentation

Based on the end-user outlook, the food industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the artificial intelligence in packaging market from 2021 to 2026

Packagex, Sensi, Digimind, Cypheme, Greyscale AI, Tetra Laval International SA, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Westrock Co, International Paper Co, Stora Enso Oyj, Ball Corp, Smurfit, Kappa Group plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd, Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp, Verallia, DS Smith, Microsoft, GE Digital, ABB, SIG Combibloc, Metsä Board, Ardagh, Sealed Air, Mondi, and Berry Global are the key players in the artificial intelligence in packaging market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Machine Learning

Machine Vision

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

AIE of Packaging

Data Labeling

Smart Warehousing

Quality Inspection

AI-based Recycling Systems

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





