Global Artificial Intelligence in Packaging Market Size

Packagex, Sensi, Digimind, Cypheme, Greyscale AI, Tetra Laval International SA, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Westrock Co, International Paper Co, Stora Enso Oyj, Ball Corp, Smurfit, Kappa Group plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd, Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp, Verallia, DS Smith, Microsoft, GE Digital, ABB, SIG Combibloc, Metsä Board, Ardagh, Sealed Air, Mondi, and Berry Global are the key players in the artificial intelligence in packaging market.

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.2% from 2021 to 2026. The market for AI in packaging industry is driven by factors such as rising number of large and complex dataset, increasing demand for contamination free packaging process, evolving industrial IoT and automation process, rising need for warehouse automation, and increasing monetary support by public-private ventures for developing smart robots and machines.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Artificial Intelligence in Packaging Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the smart warehousing is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.
  • The machine learning segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the technology segmentation
  • Based on the end-user outlook, the food industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the artificial intelligence in packaging market from 2021 to 2026
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Machine Learning
  • Machine Vision
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • AIE of Packaging
  • Data Labeling
  • Smart Warehousing
  • Quality Inspection
  • AI-based Recycling Systems
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Food Industry
  • Beverage Industry
  • Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Consumer Electronics Industry
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

