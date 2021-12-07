CSX Earns Ninth-Consecutive ‘A List’ Recognition for Climate Leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) leadership in environmental sustainability has been recognized for the ninth consecutive year with placement on the CDP “A List” of companies taking action to address climate change.



CSX was one of a small number of high-performing companies — and the top U.S.-based Class I railroad — to earn an “A” grade on the evaluation performed by CDP, a global environmental non-profit group. The organization scored environmental questionnaires and rated companies based on their actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. CSX was one of only two North American railroads that received the CDP A-list ranking, placing it in the top 5% of survey respondents globally.

“CSX is proud to be recognized as an environmental leader in an industry that is playing an important strategic role in the low-carbon economy,” said Nathan Goldman, executive vice president and chief legal officer. “Railroads are three-to-four times more fuel efficient that trucks, on average, and CSX is continually developing innovative solutions for further reducing emissions by converting freight from highway to rail.”

CDP evaluated CSX and other top-ranked companies for their leadership on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency. CDP assesses companies based on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, as well as their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with $5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform.

To learn more about CSX’s commitment to sustainability, review the 2020 Environmental, Social and Sustainability Report at CSX.com/esg.

