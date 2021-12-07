Qualia Releases Advanced Vendor Reporting for Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced the release of Vendor Performance Reports , a powerful new set of reporting features for Qualia Marketplace users to help them analyze their operations and identify top performing vendors.



With the Vendor Performance Reports, title & escrow agents can identify which of their vendors, such as title search, release tracking and notary service providers, are delivering optimal performance and cost efficiency in particular states.

These new reports provide a variety of new features, including real-time insights on vendor price changes and turn times. They also offer details on the volume of orders per vendor within a given time range, total spend and share of spend, and average additional fees per order. In addition, agents can uncover key insights on individual products, including pricing changes and historical product ratings, so they can make more informed ordering decisions.

“Title and escrow agents deal with a lot of unpredictability in their business as order volumes fluctuate throughout the year. To keep delivering exceptional client experiences through it all, they depend on working with vendors who are predictable and efficient,” said Brian Thome, Qualia’s vice president of customer success. “With the new Vendor Performance Reports they’ll get the objective insights they need to make informed decisions on how to operate their business.”

“Reports in Qualia help keep us and our vendors accountable,” said Matthew Bachner, title operations manager at LemonBrew Abstract. “Using these reports, we discovered that one of our vendors was actually delivering their products back to us even sooner than what they promised. We were able to work more closely with them and ultimately improve our client experience.”

Title & escrow agents can now use these reports to:

Uncover which vendors deliver highly rated products consistently within a given time frame.

Determine the most high-performing vendors in a given area, with filters by state and county.

Identify which products agents are spending the most money on and if those costs have increased or decreased over time.

Review spending habits by vendor to determine opportunities for cost savings.

Vendor Performance Reports are available now to Qualia Marketplace subscribers. For more information, visit learn.qualia.com/marketplace

ABOUT QUALIA

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate professionals. Qualia's cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 500 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

