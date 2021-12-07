Carbon Black Market was Valued at US$17.4 Bn in 2018 and it is Expected to Reach US$23.6 Bn by 2025 : Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremendous efforts of the chemical research have boded well for the growth of the global carbon black market. Carbon black is used in extensive applications across a range of industries. For this reason, research and exploration activities pertaining to the potential uses of carbon compounds are continuously underway. The properties and features of carbon black can be controlled by modulating the combustion of oil and gas during the production process.
Fairfield Market Research finds that the global carbon black market would be worth US$23.6 Bn by 2025, growing from a value of US$17.4 Bn in 2018. The CAGR of the global carbon black market for the forecast period between 2021 and 2025 is tabulated at 6.5%.
Key Highlights of Global Carbon Black Market:
- Specialty black to register CAGR of 8.6% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025 as demand for electric vehicles accelerates
- The tire market remains the largest consumer of carbon black as tire production reaches 2.6 Bn units by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2025.
- Asia Pacific carbon black market to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2025
Use of Carbon Black for Rubber Reinforcement at the Heart of Market Growth
As the industrial applications of natural and synthetic rubbers grow, the need for reinforcing them for better tear resistance, tensile strength, and abrasion resistance has also increased. The effectiveness of carbon black in reinforcing cross-linked rubber has played a crucial role in driving sales across the global market. The emerging applications of rubber in the automobile industry shall play an obscure role in propelling demand within the global carbon black market.
Asia Pacific to Witness Paced Growth in Carbon Black Consumption
China leads the Asia Pacific carbon black market with a 40% share. As automotive industry revives, the country is expected to be at the forefront of the consumption of carbon black. Production of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles will drive this regional market. Europe is also poised to show a good growth rate as demand for rubber MRG carbon black remains steady.
Some of the prominent manufacturers of carbon black include Evonik Degussa GmbH, Alexandria Carbon Black Company SAE, Cancarb Limited, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Columbian Chemicals Company.
REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:
|REPORT FEATURES
|DETAILS
|Product Coverage
|
|Application Coverage
|
|Geographic Coverage
|
|Leading Companies
|
|Report Highlights
|Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends
Detailed Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Carbon Black Market Snapshot
1.2. Future Projections
1.3. Key Market Trends
1.4. Analyst Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.3. Value Chain Analysis
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.6. Economic Overview
3. Production Output and Trade Statistics
4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025
5. Global Carbon Black Market Outlook, 2017 – 2025
.
.
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Product vs Application Heatmap
11.2. Carbon Black Market Structure
11.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
11.4. Technological Developments
11.5. Company Profiles
11.5.1. Cabot Corporation
11.5.2. Birla Carbon
11.5.3. Orion Engineered Carbons
11.5.4. Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon
11.5.5. Tokai Carbon
11.5.6. CSRC Group
11.5.7. Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
11.5.9. JSC
11.5.10. Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.
11.5.11. Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited
