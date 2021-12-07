Daminion (Digital Asset Management) Released New Version With Face Recognition and Adobe Connectors

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 7.5 update was released for the on-premises and cloud versions of the Daminion Digital Asset Management system, which will delight the marketing and comms departments and those involved in content creation and management. Below is the list of software enhancements:

Face Recognition

One of the most requested features is now available in Daminion Face Recognition and immensely simplifies the tagging process of the large numbers of photos with people. Artificial intelligence will find all person images and group them in your archive, significantly facilitating the tagging process. In addition, all data will be kept safe on your server.

Adobe InDesign Connector

The work with InDesign documents is now significantly improved and accelerated: you can drag and drop images to your InDesign document directly from Daminion, work with medium-res versions of the pictures, which speeds up a load of large InDesign documents.

The new Daminion connector for Adobe InDesign also helps you avoid painful issues with broken links within the InDesign files and allows your team to work with InDesign documents from multiple locations (office, home, etc.).

Adobe Photoshop Connector

The new integration with Photoshop enables seamless work with PSD and other image files. In addition, the Daminion connector for Photoshop eliminates the inconvenience of downloading and uploading files from/to Daminion all the time.

"The new version will bring more opportunities to the marketing, communications, and creative teams. Face recognition is ideal for universities that need data storage security because now it is offered in the on-premise version. Adobe Connectors are perfect for architectural, construction, and engineering companies and those who create a lot of proposals and brochures. If you haven't tried Daminion yet, now is the time." Murat Korkmazov, CEO, Daminion Software

You can find the complete list of new and enhanced features here.

Daminion Software was launched in 2003 when it developed its own Digital Asset Management system, which is available in both - on-premises and cloud versions. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos, and documents.

Daminion has over 800 corporate clients and over 500,000 users in the U.S. and Europe. Daminion proudly remains one of a few DAM software that offers on-premise solutions to their clients.

To learn more, contact us:

https://daminion.net

sales@daminion.net

+1 (877) 251-9595

