FoodChain ID Acquires Verdant

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, has acquired Verdant, a leader in consulting, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and development services. FoodChain ID is a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners.

Verdant utilizes deep domain expertise and innovative technologies to automate compliance and product development for many of the world's leading brands in consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, and specialty chemical, supporting their digital transformations through the advanced use of technology and data.

"With its focus on compliance automation, enterprise application consulting, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) integration, Verdant is a strong strategic fit with FoodChain ID. We are confident Verdant will accelerate our ability to support our customers' needs with technology-enabled services," notes Brad Riemenapp, chief executive officer of FoodChain ID.

Verdant is a managed services focused company that provides custom software integration and development services, implementation, consultation and technical support for companies working with both on-premise and cloud-based software systems. The company has a profound understanding of, and expertise in, the food and beverage space and is credited with accurately recognizing how companies can best utilize technology. Its proprietary, cloud-based solutions feature the COG integration service that enables rapid deployment of SaaS services into PLMs. Its AI-driven Digital Formulation Workbench enables food and beverage companies to streamline the food product development process.

"Much like FoodChain ID, Verdant focuses on the human element of technology projects and will allow our customers to integrate key systems with less time, cost, and effort," said Riemenapp.

About Verdant

Verdant focuses on improving innovation, quality, and commercialization capabilities by transforming the way companies leverage technology. Verdant is a trusted partner with leading CPG brands, offering industry-specific advisory and professional services paired with innovative technology and product offerings. Visit verdantservices.com for more information.

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater levels of transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. Founded as a pioneer of the GMO food identification industry, the company's services now include clean label, food safety, and sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing. Visit www.foodchainid.com for more information.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 135 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, the firm's public equity business, was founded in 2007 and seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. The firm invests in business services & technology, communications, consumer, healthcare, and industrial companies. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm's private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Foodchain ID Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment