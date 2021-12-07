Axis ORAT Launches Operational Readiness Software

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis ORAT, the world's premier Operational Readiness, Activation & Transition (ORAT) firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its software. This revolutionary facility activation software enables project owners, developers, stakeholders, and tenants to minimize risk, increase efficiency, and promote collaboration across their construction projects.

ORAT is a structured project delivery method that prepares organizations and their stakeholders to successfully assume the duty of operating a new facility. When used effectively, ORAT programs can save facility owners considerable operations and maintenance costs over the lifecycle of the facility and significantly reduce risks. It applies to all industries with infrastructure development, including aviation, rail and freight, universities, healthcare, stadiums, event venues, resorts, and energy.

Axis founders Kyle Elliott and Collin Browning have deep roots in the operational readiness field. Both have experience guiding construction programs from $25 million to more than $10 billion through the activation process: Mr. Elliott has more than a dozen years of facility activation, aviation, operations, and program management experience, and Mr. Browning has more than three decades of expertise in enterprise applications, operational readiness consulting, process improvement, software and technology development, and IT management.

"Our vision at Axis is simple," shared Kyle Elliott, Chief Executive Officer. "We exist to help our customers successfully open and operate new facilities. Our defined ORAT framework, combined with our intuitive new technology solution, enables the team at Axis to provide unparalleled support for facility openings across multiple industries."

"Having actually managed large-scale activation projects, we are excited to deliver this comprehensive readiness solution to the market," continued Collin Browning, Chief Operating Officer. "The Axis platform is easy to use and effective, and has been developed by those who know what successful ORAT programs require."

Axis's operational readiness software is designed to manage all functional areas of facility activation, including trial planning and execution, task tracking, risk management, contingency plan development, training, and readiness reporting. It leverages popular Microsoft technologies for ease of use across all stakeholder groups, ensuring ready adoption and effective utilization of the activation tools.

The Axis ORAT software is now available, and has already garnered international interest from governmental agencies, airports, and private firms. For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit axisorat.com.

About Axis ORAT, LLC

Axis is at the center of every project, connecting and engaging construction teams, owners, operators, and front-line staff to complete projects correctly the first time. More than construction management, we breathe life into your new facility, bridging the gap between construction and operations. We prepare all users of your new facility so that the systems, equipment, and staff are ready to operate on day one. Our deep experience managing large-scale facility openings offers you the reassurance that key details won't fall through the cracks. www.axisorat.com

Media Contact: Katie Franco

Katie@aviatrixcommunications.com

+1-760-717-1888

Related Files

Axis ORAT Services Informational Brochure.pdf

Axis ORAT Dashboard Image.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: Axis ORAT Dashboard









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment