BlockFi Survey Finds That Nearly One in 10 Americans Are Planning to Gift Crypto This Holiday Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, released today the second edition of its Real Talk survey, this time focused on consumer sentiment around crypto and holiday giving. Real Talk: Happy HODLdays asked Americans about their interest in giving, receiving, or even discussing crypto this holiday season. The survey breaks down the data by gender and generation to show differences in people's knowledge and overall likelihood of participating in the crypto ecosystem.

"This data shows that while crypto is becoming a more popular topic, there are a lot more 'crypto curious' folks out there who could benefit from further education on how to invest in crypto and how the blockchain technology itself works. At BlockFi, we aim to be the go-to resource for crypto education and hope this data will inspire more conversations about crypto and the blockchain this holiday season and beyond," said Flori Marquez, Co-Founder and SVP of Operations at BlockFi.

Topline findings from the "Real Talk: Happy HODLdays" survey include:

Crypto could dominate many "HODLday" dinner table conversations: One in three respondents said they are more interested in talking about crypto instead of politics or their love lives with their friends and family this holiday season.

Crypto as a gift is taking HODL: One in 10 respondents plan to gift crypto for the 2021 HODLday.

Knowledge on how to give crypto remains low, with less than 25% of respondents stating that they actually know how to give crypto as a present.

Bitcoin reigns supreme (<75%) as the crypto of choice for gifting and receiving, with Dogecoin and Ethereum coming in as second and third, respectively.

Unexpected holiday windfall of cash of significant monetary value ($10,000 USD)? While the majority (62%) would either use the funds to pay down debt or store it in a traditional cash savings account, nearly one in four (24%) would invest in the markets (public stock or crypto).

Looking to the New Year, one in four respondents said they are likely to purchase crypto in 2022, again with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum being the most popular.

The Happy HODLdays survey is the second in BlockFi's Real Talk survey series, which is intended to understand mainstream consumer sentiment of topics involving the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. The first survey, Real Talk: Women x Crypto issued in September, focuses on the motivations, behaviors, and dispositions of female Americans to cryptocurrencies and investing more broadly.

Methodology

The survey, the second in a quarterly series evaluating consumer investment patterns and sentiments towards the crypto ecosystem, was conducted by a third-party survey panel between October 19 and October 26, 2021. 1,262 male and female US citizens between the ages of 18 and 65 were surveyed. For this survey, generational breakdowns are as follows: Gen Z (born 1997 - 2012); Millennial (born 1981-1996); Gen X (born 1965-1980); and Baby Boomer (1946-1964).

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

