MPA STUDIO DE CREATION TO DEVELOP THE NEW VISUAL IDENTITY OF GERMAN SKINCARE BRAND NEOVI

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German skincare brand NEOVI has chosen Paris-based agency MPA Studio de Création to define its new brand positioning and visual identity.

Founded in 2016 by renowned scientists, NEOVI has developed breakthrough innovation to offer a unique answer in Anti-Aging, Skin Repair, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Protection against pollution and the stresses of contemporary life.

A "La Maison Younan" company, MPA will bring its luxury expertise to NEOVI in particular to conceive new designs for existing and new product packaging. The Studio will also work on the total redesign of the visual identity of NEOVI's website.

"We searched the globe for the best design studio and after 18 months of search we found MPA to be best equipped to represent us in the luxury sector of skin care industry. MPA is one of the oldest and most talented design agencies in Paris. We have full confidence in the know-how and creativity of its teams to lead the brand towards the ultra-luxury positioning we want to bring it to. Combined with the scientific expertise of NEOVI's teams, it will make our brand totally unique on the market.” says Dr. Farnoosh Fathali Zadeh, Founder and CEO of NEOVI.”

"We are delighted with this new collaboration. The scientific innovation that NEOVI offers, which perfectly meets contemporary lifestyles, as well as the very high quality of its products, make it a unique brand. I am confident that MPA's experience in the luxury industry, and in particular in the cosmetics industry, will help NEOVI achieve its goal of becoming an ultra-premium and global brand," says Zaya Younan, President and CEO of MPA Studio de Création.

