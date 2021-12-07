Genetec announces SOC 2 Type II compliance

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II audit for its portfolio of cloud solutions and the ISMS (Information Security Management System) that governs them.

Internal controls at Genetec are built on the best industry practices and aligned with SOC 2 criteria and requirements. This allows Genetec to have the proper governance, controls, procedures, and safeguards in place to protect customer data from cyber-attacks.

This report offers Genetec customers and partners peace of mind, as it is a stamp of approval that the company is compliant with best practices in data protection and has all the appropriate safeguards and procedures in place to control who can access sensitive data.

“For us, taking this extra step is an important addition to our comprehensive approach to cyber resilience. It’s just one more way to ensure we’re doing everything in our power to keep our partners’ networks, devices, and data safe,” said Mathieu Chevalier, Principal Security Architect, Genetec Inc.

Defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for service providers to securely manage data and protect the interests of their enterprise clients and the privacy of their customers. SOC 2 Type II offers proof that controls have been implemented properly over several months. All incidents and significant changes have to be documented in the report, resulting in a more complete picture of how an organization deals with security over time.

The following solutions were evaluated as part of this stringent audit: Security Center SaaS edition, Genetec Stratocast™, Genetec Clearance™ , Genetec ClearID™ , and Curb Sense™.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

