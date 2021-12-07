Silicon Slopes Giants Join LiveView Technologies

OREM, Utah, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveView Technologies (LVT) is excited to announce that Josh James of Domo, Todd Pedersen formerly of Vivint, and Ryan Smith of Qualtrics and the owner of the Utah Jazz are joining the LVT team as advisors and will lend their experience in leading software, innovation, and global market performance. Their exceptional experience and incomparable expertise will provide unmatched value to the LVT team.

“We are thrilled to have Josh, Todd, and Ryan join the LVT team,” said LVT Chief Business Development Officer David Studdert. “All three will bring their exemplary business know-how and tech expertise as we continue our explosive growth.”

Josh James is the founder and CEO of Domo, a cloud-based platform for modern business intelligence and apps. Prior to Domo, he was the co-founder and CEO of Omniture, which he took public in 2006 and then sold to Adobe for $1.8 billion in 2009. James actively participates in the Utah business community and its development, which is one of the reasons he joined LVT. “LiveView Technologies is one of the first companies to focus on helping businesses plug IoT into their security workflow,” said James. “The company’s analytics platform empowers users to make real-time adjustments to manage security and loss prevention in ways that I haven’t seen before. I’m looking forward to lending my experience as an advisor to support their growth.”

Todd Pedersen founded Vivint in 1999 as APX Alarm. Under Pedersen’s leadership, Vivint was acquired by the Blackstone Group in 2012 for more than $2 billion. Pedersen has been recognized as the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year as well as Utah’s Entrepreneur of the Year. “I'm excited to join the LiveView Technologies team. LVT is a world-class technology company, used by some of the largest companies in the world to manage assets and protect associates and customers,” said Pedersen. “LVT continues to grow at a rapid pace and I can't wait to help shape the future of this thriving company.”

Ryan Smith is the executive chairman and co-founder of Qualtrics. He and his father started the company in their basement in 2002. Since then, the company has grown across the globe with 25 offices and more than 13,000 customers. Under Smith’s leadership, Qualtrics sold to SAP which, at the time, was the largest private enterprise software acquisition ever. Smith entered the world of professional sports when he purchased the Utah Jazz in 2020. He is excited to bring his experience to LVT.

Partnering with trailblazing technology leaders like James, Pedersen, and Smith will give the LVT executive team allies that are experienced in building a multitude of unicorn companies in the worldwide market. Each member will be pivotal in helping company leaders make decisions and direct LVT to the best outcomes in its explosive future.

“It’s amazing to see a company you’ve built grow this quickly,” said LVT Chief Executive Officer Ryan Porter. “It’s humbling and exciting to have world-renowned companies want your product, and I’m excited to see where we go next with these three acclaimed leaders bringing their talents to LVT.”

