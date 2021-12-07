Bharat Rao, Ph.D., Joins AMC Health as Chief Analytics Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Health, the leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth services provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of healthcare analytics pioneer and long-time executive Bharat Rao, Ph.D., as Chief Analytics Officer (CAO), a newly created role overseeing the company's vision, strategy and execution of data, analytics, and science across all business units.

In his role, which began on Dec. 1, Dr. Rao is responsible for developing AMC Health's advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to expand AMC Health's best-in-class remote patient offerings by further leveraging its considerable real-time data and machine learning capabilities. In addition, as CAO, Dr. Rao will be responsible for enhancement of the company's technology to deliver a seamless and technology-enabled customer experience and to advance the company's Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning initiatives that surround the company's virtual care and RPM offerings.

"Dr. Rao is the right leader for AMC Health's analytics and AI initiatives," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO and founder of AMC Health. "His extensive analytics, strategy, and data science background will help AMC Health expand our robust AI and machine learning solutions as a distinctive competency as we seek to holistically strengthen and leverage our real-time data to empower customers, patients, and clinicians as well as enhance patient engagement and overall health. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus AMC Health as we continue to transform the future of healthcare delivery through RPM and virtual care solutions."

"AMC Health is perfectly positioned to lead the market for remote care programs across all care settings," said Dr. Rao. "AMC Health's track record of nearly two decades of excellence combined with its pillars of real-time data, proven peer-reviewed outcomes, FDA class II clearance, and clinically proven care management platform provide the perfect foundation to transform remote patient care. That foundation plus the passion of everyone I met at AMC Health to improve the patient experience inspired my decision to join this exceptional executive team."

Dr. Rao is a healthcare AI pioneer who has founded and scaled two, billion-dollar Healthcare AI businesses and driven the Health Analytics transformation of two global conglomerates. He is a leading international expert in health analytics, big data, predictive modeling, and personalized medicine. He is the recipient of multiple innovation awards, including the highest lifetime award in data analytics, and is a frequent speaker and a widely published author.

Dr. Rao was most recently a Partner at KPMG and a Principal in its Advisory Services practice, where he led the entire health care and life sciences data and analytics practice across North America. Over two decades as a visionary in healthcare "big data" predictive modeling, Dr. Rao has published over 150 papers and one book and holds over 60 analytics-related patents.

About AMC Health:

Founded in 2002, AMC Health's Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple user interface that integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies.

Its FDA Class II cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings.

AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Media Contact

Mari Mescolotto

Chief Marketing Officer

AMC Health

mmescolotto@amchealth.com

Related Images











Image 1: AMC Health logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment