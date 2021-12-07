LET IT GLO! A Very 80s Inspired Holiday Celebration at Museum of the City of New York, December 10-December 31, 2021

New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's a merry and EXTRA bright December at the Museum of the City of New York. Starting on December 10th, MCNY will be aglow – Day-Glo, that is – with a very 80s holiday celebration, inspired by the blockbuster exhibition, “New York, New Music: 1980-1986.”

Step inside the Museum and become immersed in Day-Glo December festivities, from a virtual Santa to a retro arcade. The special 80’s-inspired holiday activations include:



Lovely Lights: The days might be getting darker, but you'll need sunglasses as you head up the stairs towards the Museum's illuminated facade, featuring snowflakes and other festive projected imagery, as well as two snow people stationed at the door welcoming visitors in;

'80s Arcade: A dedicated neon-saturated arcade room featuring ten vintage video games including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac Man, Mortal Kombat, Frogger, Space Invaders, NBA Jams, and more – no tokens or quarters needed!

Ho-Ho-Hologram: An 8-foot virtual interactive Santa experience, powered by PORTL, with whom to share wish lists and holiday sentiments;

Festive Programs: Live and virtual public programs and education offerings inspired by the Day-Glo December theme, such as a holiday cocktail party featuring the cumbia pop supergroup, Locobeach, and a Museum-wide, era-inspired scavenger hunt for all ages;

Filter in: A newly-launched Instagram filter to further immerse you in the 80's vibe;

A newly-launched Instagram filter to further immerse you in the 80’s vibe; Dress up for 2-for-1 admission! Pull on those legwarmers and slap on those bracelets - because those who show their spirit by wearing 80s-inspired garb will get into the Museum for free throughout the month.

Book your tickets and learn more at mcny.org.

