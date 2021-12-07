Usio and Voyager Digital Extend Exclusive ACH Payments Processing Relationship for Another Three Years

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that it extended an exclusive agreement to provide Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment solutions to leading cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) for another three years, continuing a relationship that began in 2018.



Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to announce a three-year extension of this exclusive agreement. It remains the foundation of our growing relationship with Voyager, that now includes our role as program manager and processor for their newly introduced debit card, as well as incorporating Voyager’s technology into our card processing solutions to enable the merchants Usio serves to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment in-person, online, via electronic invoice and text-to-pay, among others. Voyager utilizes our NACHA certified ACH platform to facilitate the movement of USD in and out of Voyager accounts for their 1 million and growing funded accounts. Whether via ACH, debit, or other forms of electronic payment, we are honored that Voyager has expressed confidence that Usio is responsive to their needs.”

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager, noted, “Usio has been a trusted Voyager partner from the inception of our company. ACH is an integral component of our app and Usio provides efficient, secure transfers on behalf of our customers. As a NACHA certified processor, Usio has the means to satisfy the needs of our rapidly expanding customer base. Extending this relationship for three years provides us with the reliable payment technology and dedicated team we need to continue to build out our platform. We are excited to continue working with Usio to grow our partnership and deliver more exciting products and solutions, like our innovative debit card that is based on the stable coin USDC.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

