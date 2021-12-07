ZetrOZ Proudly Continues Sponsorship of Connecticut Whale Women's Ice Hockey

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems, developer of the sam® sustained acoustic medicine device, is proud to announce its continued support of Danbury's professional women's ice hockey team, the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation.

For the second consecutive year, ZetrOZ is supporting the Whale and women's hockey with its wearable ultrasound technology that revolutionizes soft tissue injury healing. The ZetrOZ pain relief ultrasound device delivers long-duration slow-release ultrasound and promotes healing without the need for potentially addictive painkillers or invasive surgery.

"I am so pleased to continue to support women's hockey and the Connecticut Whale," said Dr. George Lewis, founder, president and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "As a Connecticut-based company, and an avid hockey player myself, it is great to help our hometown team compete at the highest level and stay healthy."

While therapeutic ultrasound is traditionally applied in short, high-intensity bursts from large office-based systems, the patented ZetrOZ technology delivers ultra-low impedance ultrasound, allowing patients to wear the ultrasound device while conducting their normal daily activities. Current research indicates that low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound promotes faster healing and more effective pain relief - particularly advantageous for professional and amateur athletes.

Paul Fernandes, athletic trainer for the Connecticut Whale, says that the ZetrOZ sam® sustained acoustic medicine devices are a game-changer.

"The biggest benefits of the sam® unit is that it's portable, and it's easy to use. Players can take it home for multiple treatments because it's small and easy to travel with," Fernandes said.

Whale athletes have provided testimonial videos and gladly shared their clinical outcomes to educate others on how players can heal faster and get back in the game by using sam®. Defender Rebecca Morse uses the sam® device during the commute from her New Jersey home to Connecticut for games and practices.

"Rebecca has been having some shoulder pain, and as a result, she's been using the sam® device," Fernandes said. "After a practice or game, it gets placed where needed, and she wears it on her drive home. It makes it incredibly convenient for her."

The Connecticut Whale joins many other professional and college sports teams in using ZetrOZ's sustained acoustic medicine to get players healthy, with athletic trainers referring to it as "the only home use healing technology we send home with our patients."

A research study by University of Miami Sports Medicine and Brigham Young University concluded that participants, professional sports athletic trainers, had a positive experience with the sam® wearable multi-hour ultrasound device, with 87% of participants expressing satisfaction and confidence in sam®'s ability to accelerate the healing process.

