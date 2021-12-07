Risk Strategies Acquires Meeker Sharkey & Hurley

BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired full-service insurance and employee benefits agency Meeker Sharkey & Hurley. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Meeker Sharkey & Hurley provides consultative risk management and insurance services across all lines of business with specialties in non-profit organizations, financial institutions, manufacturing and distribution, public entities, higher education, and high-net worth individuals, among others. With regional roots tracing back 150 years and locations in Basking Ridge and Cranford, New Jersey, the firm is well established with clients in the tri-state area.

“Adding Meeker Sharkey & Hurley to the Risk Strategies family further strengthens our specialist approach to risk and New Jersey-based operations for clients and prospects,” said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations for Risk Strategies. “They bring an impressive legacy of service and strong community ties and we look forward to tapping into their expertise and unique specialization in growing segments.”

Meeker Sharkey & Hurley’s roots can be traced back to 1864 to the W.H. Meeker Company. In 2014, the firm merged with the James F. Hurley Insurance Agency and became known as Meeker Sharkey & Hurley.

“We are a specialty brokerage firm bringing together highly experienced and knowledgeable professionals to focus on industry specialization and superior client service,” said Tom Sharkey, Jr., President, Meeker Sharkey & Hurley. “This is an exciting time for us as we join a top national broker to enhance our insurance offerings to better serve our clients and local communities.”

Meeker Sharkey & Hurley has received numerous business and community awards including being named the Top Niche Market Agency serving the non-profit industry by Insurance Business America in 2016 and a Top Insurance Workplace in 2020.

Meeker Sharkey & Hurley is the third New Jersey-based acquisition for Risk Strategies in the fourth quarter this year. To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit riskstrategies.com.

