Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Provides Update on Software Development for Upgraded Enterprise Business Solution for Workforce Management Software Suite

Claymont, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) today updated progress on Enigmai’s ongoing development of its upgraded Client software suite.



Enigmai’s WorkForce Management (WFM) was built using Client-Server architecture. The “Client” is the software component responsible for the user interface and is the portal accessible by the system users. The original WFM software was developed many years ago using the best available technology at that time. Over the years, new technologies have evolved and become the industry standard. Although the existing software suite continues to work perfectly and is being used by existing customers, Enigmai chose to invest in the future of the WFM product and upgrade the Client interface for the WFM suite to stay current with the latest technologies.

The development project started in the summer of 2021 and involves a team of programmers, a quality assurance team, and a project management team. The project is currently on schedule and is expected to complete by the end of this fiscal year. Once the development is complete, the software will undergo rigorous user acceptance tests (UAT) to ensure functionality at expected levels.

Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai, commented, “I am very pleased with the progress to date in respect to this development project. It is exciting to see the software interface evolve. Our existing clients are looking forward to implementing the upgraded product when released, and our future clients will enjoy the benefits of a software product including all currently available technological advances.”

Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, added, “Investing in Enigmai’s product upgrade is a major undertaking. It is great to see the team is successfully working to the timeline and scope. I am confident that this upgrade will bring value to many future clients. With this product expected to be implemented during Q1 of fiscal 2022, the Company will be ready to expand and explore other markets early next year.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.