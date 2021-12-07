After Recent Heart Transplant, Gregg Allman Band Keyboardist Peter Levin Jams With Friends for Livestream Concert Dec. 8 on Volume.com and InstrumentHead Live

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gregg Allman Band keyboardist Peter Levin recently underwent a heart transplant. In celebration of Gregg Allman's birthday, Instrumenthead Live and Volume.com will stream a performance by him & friends on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to benefit the American Heart Association and The Allman Brothers Band Big House Museum. Levin is joined by Marcus King, Chad Gamble, Lamar Williams, Jr., Audley Freed, and Jimbo Hart.

"Thank you to all my family, friends, fans, and music community for your overwhelming love and support during my recovery from my emergency heart transplant. I hope you all enjoy this show. I feel there is no better way to say thank you than sharing the gift of music," said Peter Levin.

Livestream Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Time: 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET

Where to Stream: www.volume.com/instrumentheadlive

Tickets: FREE (Donations will be accepted during the stream)

With: Marcus King, Chad Gamble, Lamar Williams, Jr., Audley Freed, and Jimbo Hart

Levin, longtime organist for The Gregg Allman Band and Blind Boys of Alabama, has recently gone through a traumatic ordeal, having undergone a last-minute, unplanned heart transplant in Nashville. Due to this massive surgery, he must take time to recover, which means no touring for the foreseeable future and immense medical bills. The jam scene has been generous in helping with his recovery on GoFundMe.

Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Nashville, commented, "Stories like Peter's give so much hope for a healthier future for everyone. We are so grateful for survivors who are willing to share their stories to help spread awareness of the mission of the American Heart Association."

"Last spring, we launched an online virtual concert festival called The Revealed Concert Series and we put a band together, consisting of Peter Levin, Jimbo Hart, Chad Gamble, and Lamar Williams Jr. I told Peter, since we had all these guys in the room, maybe he should get Audley Freed to come in and do another set of Allman Brothers music. The result is what you're about to see in this stream. I'm so proud we are releasing this show. It means so much more now. It's truly a celebration of life," said Michael Weintrob, founder of Instrumenthead Live.

Greg Nacron of Volume.com adds, "We could not be more thankful and excited to distribute such a special show. With so much happening in the world right now, Volume.com is committed to sharing positive content like this with the planet. We're huge fans of Peter's music and all the players that are part of this incredibly kind benefit."

