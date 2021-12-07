Virginia Venture Partners Invests in LevelFields, Which Revolutionizes Investing by Forecasting the Impact of Events on Stock Prices

Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Venture Partners (formerly CIT GAP Funds), the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Tysons Corner, Va.-based LevelFields. The artificial intelligence (AI) platform helps investors see and forecast the impact of developing events on stock prices. This funding, through the Virginia Founders Fund, will be used to advance LevelFields’ brand awareness and grow its member base.

LevelFields continuously screens company reports, government filings, social media, and news content related to over 6,000 stocks, and identifies patterns of events that significantly affect prices over subsequent days and months. The company is founded on the premise that events such as product launches, leadership changes, clinical trials, legal actions, and many others move stock prices every day in predictable ways. Their application displays those patterns, helping investors quickly discover tradable opportunities and avoid costly rash decisions.

“The knowledge and resource gap between institutional investors and individual investors widens each year,” said Andrew Einhorn, CEO, LevelFields. “We are building an unprecedented decision-analytics platform for self-directed investors to level the playing field. We are thrilled to have the support of Virginia Venture Partners and look forward to continuing our growth.”

LevelFields’ technology processes and classifies news events seamlessly. While there are raw data systems and stock picking services, these do not match LevelFields’ ability to sift through the noise to specifically find those events that affect prices, use historical data to expose patterns, put events into context, and identify entry and exit points for individual stocks.

“The leadership team at LevelFields is made up of experienced software engineers, linguists, data scientists and entrepreneurs who have years of combined experience and knowledge. They previously built proprietary, proven AI and language processing technology that is still being used today for early warning systems, national security, and public health,” said Marco Rubin, Senior Investment Director, Virginia Venture Partners. “With an easy to use, three step platform, users can monitor for investment opportunities created by recent or possible events and use this system to generate high returns. LevelFields' powerful AI technology is accessible and affordable, so that every investor can realize a vision for financial security. My team looks forward to their future growth and support for individual stockholders.”

In December 2021, VIPC announced Virginia Venture Partners as the new name of CIT GAP Funds. This new name reflects the investment program’s renewed commitment to the Commonwealth and enduring partnerships with Virginia's high-tech entrepreneurs.

About LevelFields

LevelFields is an unprecedented decision-analytics platform for self-directed investors. Its proprietary Al technology scans millions of events related to thousands of publicly traded companies, analyzing their impact on stock prices by using historical data to expose patterns to enable self-directed investors to make faster and more informed decisions. The company’s advisory board includes former executives

from Silicon Valley Bank, Guggenheim Partners, and Citibank, among others. For more information visit https://www.levelfields.ai/.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, formerly CIT GAP Funds, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 250 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC connects innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Virginia Research Investment Fund (VRIF) | Regional Innovation Fund| University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Angela Costello

VIPC, VP of Communications & Marketing

angela.costello@CIT.org

757-870-6848

Taylor Hadley

LaunchTech Communications

978-877-2113

taylor@golaunchtech.com

Attachments