Associa New York Selected to Manage Four New Client Communities

Fishkill, NY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York announces the addition of four new communities to its expanding client portfolio.

The first new client community is comprised of 18 single-family homes with beautiful views of the Hudson Valley. With easy access to major highways, the community is just a short drive to many nearby farms and orchards.

Associa New York has also assumed management of a townhome community in the Catskills region. Residents of this 34-unit neighborhood enjoy lake access, a community pool, and walking trails. The community is located near many local attractions, including Resort Worlds Casino, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and the Kartrite Indoor Waterpark.

The branch is also partnering with the board of directors for a 22-unit townhome community in Kingston, NY. The community is located close to nearby fine dining, the local farmers markets, and the rail trail.

The last newly added community is a 148-unit, two-phase association. On-site amenities include a 4,528-sqare-foot clubhouse with an outdoor patio area, community grills, tennis and pickleball courts, and two pools. The community is a short distance to the Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Culinary Institute of America, Vassar College, and a commutable distance to the Metro North Train Station, the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Historic Site.

“Whenever we begin a partnership with a new association, our goal is to work as closely as possible with the board of directors to understand their community vision and find practical ways to apply our expertise and industry-leading services in order to achieve their goals,” stated Dianne Feinstein, Associa New York president. “As we continue to add more clients to our portfolio, we simultaneously increase our commitment to cultivating successful relationships with the associations we serve every day. We are excited to provide outstanding management services to each of these new communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa