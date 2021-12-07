Renovi Signs Global Strategic Partnership with GDA Capital

London, UK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Renovi has announced a new global strategic partnership which will see GDA Capital act as lead advisor and institutional partner. The partnership will allow Renovi to capitalize on GDA Capital’s blockchain and fintech experience as they continue building their NFT marketplace optimized for architecture, engineering, and 3D NFT’s.



With institutional commitments into investing and building in the metaverse from public blockchain companies such as Tokens.com and social media giants like Meta (formerly Facebook), Renovi is positioning itself to be the premier marketplace for all things infrastructure. From homes for Avatars, to museums for displaying NFT’s, and even conference halls for hosting virtual gatherings, Renovi will be the pre-eminent platform for allowing buyers and sellers to exchange in these virtual-infrastructure focused NFT’s.

GDA Capital will assist with the development and implementation of Renovi’s infrastructure focused marketplace. Following the launch of the Renovi platform, GDA Capital will continue to support in growing the NFT marketplace by forming strategic relationships with various metaverse platforms and other key stakeholders.

Co-founder at Renovi, Andy Charalambous, said: “Everyone is focused on the current activities that are happening in the metaverse. Pay to play games, PFP NFT’s and other consumer driven activities are leading this new wave of interest. But without adequate virtual property, roads and other key infrastructure, we are going to be hosting our ‘virtual value’ inside a bland world with no character. Renovi is focused on making these metaverses as beautiful and complex as the NFT’s, digital art, and revolutionary games that will live inside of them.”

VP of Ventures at GDA Capital, Jonah Mirsky, said: “Over the last six months, we’ve doubled down on our commitment to the metaverse and investing in the companies that are driving innovation forward. We believe Renovi’s focus on 3D design will allow engineers, architects, and designers to maximize their experience in the metaverse and bring compelling and beautiful architectural designs into these virtual worlds.

As a strategic partner, GDA Capital will be accelerating the launch and adoption of the Renovi NFT marketplace. Its key objectives are assisting with partnerships with other metaverses, as well as bringing the content of engineers, 3D designers, and architects onto the platform in order for Renovi to become the go-to marketplace for building out the Metaverse.”

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that invests into disruptive technology and provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

About RENOVI

Launched in 2021, Renovi is the first NFT marketplace created for architects, 3D designers and developers. NFTs within Renovi can be used for artistic and collection purposes, with actual items also being made available to the metaverse. The secure platform has been developed by a team of senior leaders within the design, property, tech, finance and legal professions.



