HiberCell To Present New Data on Odetiglucan Plus Pembrolizumab in Ongoing Phase 2 Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Open-label phase 2 clinical trial is actively recruiting new patients and opening new sites



Results to be presented in a poster session at SABCS 2021 on December 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address therapeutic resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, will present new data from the ongoing phase 2 open-label clinical trial evaluating the company’s odetiglucan (Imprime PGG), in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab, in patients with metastatic breast cancer at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from December 7-10, 2021.

Odetiglucan is a Dectin-1, pattern recognition receptor agnonist that has been observed to drive a coordinated innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune cell response in metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancers (mBCA). Hibercell’s prior data supports its belief that combining odetiglucan with pembrolizumab will enhance mBCA patient sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) in those patients who have progressed through hormonal therapy with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The World Health Organization assigned “odetiglucan” as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for Imprime PGG as of November 2021.

Odetiglucan plus pembrolizumab has shown encouraging results in preclinical studies and a prior phase 2 clinical trial, called IMPRIME 1. The ongoing phase 2 clinical trial is now recruiting patients at the SUNY Stony Brook Cancer Center, while actively opening additional clinical trial sites in the U.S.

Presentation number: OT1-18-05

OT1-18-05 Title: A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 2 Study of Imprime PGG and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBCA) Who Have Progressed Through Prior Hormonal Therapy

A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 2 Study of Imprime PGG and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBCA) Who Have Progressed Through Prior Hormonal Therapy Presenter: Alison Stopek, M.D., Stony Brook Cancer Center

Alison Stopek, M.D., Stony Brook Cancer Center Time/Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm CT

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics that overcome the foundational molecular barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. HiberCell’s approach utilizes AI/ML to integrate multi-omic and phenotypic profiles of tumors to generate deep insights that connect these data to clinical outcomes. Leveraging these data, HiberCell seeks to identify and validate the causal features of cancer that can potentially be targeted with their novel therapeutic candidates with the goal of addressing the most common causes of cancer mortality: resistance, relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is developing therapeutics that resolve ‘stress’ through mechanisms that involve stimulating innate and adaptive immunity to reprogram an immunosuppressive tumor immune microenvironment or modulating the stress-mediated adaptive response that is essential for cancer cell survival.

