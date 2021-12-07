CBT Names the Top 25 Industrial IoT Influencers for 2021

Orange, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, launches their first annual Top 25 Industrial IoT Influencer Award for IIoT thought leaders to follow on social media.

Industrial IoT is forecasted to be a $263.4 Billion Dollar Market by 2027 according to Meticulous Research. Industrial IoT (IIoT) incorporates IoT with numerous industrial processes, including automation, optimization, monitoring, maintenance, and networking. IIoT’s growth will be accelerated through the convergence of two core but traditionally independent technologies: informational technology (IT) and operational technology (OT).

For the last few years, CBT has been implementing award-winning solutions at scale in the Industrial IoT environment, including the industry-renowned Refinery of the Future project at Texmark Chemicals in Houston, TX. To achieve Texmark’s vision for the Refinery of the Future, CBT orchestrated complementary technologies from a robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners including PTC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Intel, GuardHat, RealWear, and more. Under the direction of CBT, these partners designed and delivered five next-generation Industrial IoT solutions that drive improved safety, efficiency, and productivity: Connected Worker, Asset Integrity Management, Video as a Sensor, Condition Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, and Worker Health & Safety.

Based on CBT’s experience with scale Industrial solution implementations, they have curated a list of the Top IIoT Influencers, 2021. These winners are among the pioneering practitioners in the space and are driving digital transformation in the industrial setting.

“The winners of the Top 25 Industrial IoT Influencer Award for 2021 have set the bar for the industry in IIoT,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of CBT. “We are delighted to recognize this inaugural group of trailblazers who are furthering the Industrial 4.0 revolution and helping organizations succeed in their respective markets.”

The Top 25 Industrial IoT Influencers list is featured online at www.cbtechinc.com/blog.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT, and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

