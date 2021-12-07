ESal’s StartEngine Opportunity: Where Innovation Meets Sustainability

In today’s ESG-focused energy world it’s not about finding oil—current methods only produce about 30% of what’s already found.



ESal’s revolutionary technology can responsibly and sustainably release much of that remaining 70%.

FT. WORTH, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sustainability concerns grow, the need for oil and gas also grows worldwide, at least for now. Investors looking to smooth the energy transition by boosting environmentally responsible options to reduce oil prices have a golden opportunity to accomplish both goals in one place (https://www.startengine.com/esal).

ESal, a Wyoming-based company with operations in Texas, uses patented technology to release more oil from existing formations without chemicals, drilling or fracking. Current technologies leave behind as much as 70% of available oil. ESal believes its technology can gain access to much of that 70%. It can allow existing wells to produce up to an additional 48 billion barrels in the U.S. alone—and up to 1 trillion barrels worldwide. That’s without involving a single drill bit, frack job or any additional pipelines.

After years of experimentation and extensive field studies ESal is ready to offer this technology to people across the country and around the world. They’re seeking visionary investors to help with this ground-floor growth opportunity.

The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Geoffrey Thyne, explains it this way. “ESal’s lab uses our patented RightWater® technology to analyze existing reservoirs through complex geochemical interactions between oil, water and rock, occurring inside the reservoir. Our technology then breaks down these interactions, creating a genetic profile and custom solutions to retrieve the trapped oil at a fraction of the cost of traditional technologies.”

They recover this additional oil sustainably, without jeopardizing air and water quality.

Welcome to the oilfield of the future, offering sustainable jobs, minimal environmental impact and more affordable energy. All this will help improve quality of life while securing the future of all types of energy.

Through StartEngine, crowdfunding investors can help ESal expand their laboratory capacity, technical staff and sales team in order to help spread this technology to a wide enough theater to make a huge difference on a national and global level.

To learn more about this incredible opportunity for the planet and its humans, see the links below.

