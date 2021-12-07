GlobalXperts Awarded 8(a) STARS III GWAC

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalXperts Inc. is pleased to announce that they have received an award on the General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resources for Services (STARS) III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle. The STARS III GWAC has a $50 billion ceiling over 10 years and offers government users flexible access to customized IT solutions and emerging technologies from a diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners.

"I am delighted and proud of our team for securing an award on this important contract vehicle," stated Neil Kumar, CTO, after receiving GSA's award announcement. "Through hard work and planning, we were able to capture one of the sought-after awards on this crucial contract vehicle."

The 8 (a) STARS GWACs are known governmentwide as best-in-class, easy-to-use, streamlined procurement solutions to purchase information technology services from 8 (a) prime contractors. DoD and Civilian agencies throughout the government will benefit from obtaining their services from STARS prime contractors that have been preapproved and vetted. "This win marks an important achievement in GlobalXperts' development enabling us to deliver advanced IT solutions and services to more customers," Neil went on to say.

For more information on GSA 8(a) STARS III, please visit the U.S. GSA website at: HTTP://WWW.GSA.GOV/STARS3

For more information on GlobalXperts, please visit www.globalxperts.net, or (10) Globalxperts, Inc.: Overview | LinkedIn

To contact GlobalXperts, send us an email at marketing@globalxperts.net, or give us a call at (919)342-5482.

