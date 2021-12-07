First Mile Observability Provider Calyptia Announces Fluent Bit Enterprise

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-mile observability provider Calyptia today announced a private beta release of Calyptia Fluent Bit Enterprise, a hyper-performant enterprise version of Fluent Bit for aggregating, filtering and managing observability pipelines composed of multiple backends and destinations, at petabytes of scale. With a commitment to helping customers focus on gaining the most insight and value out of their data pipelines and understanding how data is flowing in the first mile of observability, Calyptia Fluent Bit Enterprise will support cloud native environments, including on-premises and cloud-based Kubernetes.

Fluent Bit is an open source logging and metrics processor for collecting observability data from different sources. It is deployed millions of times every day in cloud and containerized environments including by Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and other cloud service providers, and is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project Calyptia was founded by the creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit, a vendor-neutral hosted solution for visualizing and optimizing observability pipelines. Fluent Bit Enterprise brings greater scalability and control over observability pipelines.

“We’ve seen a typical growth pattern among cloud native organizations in which they may start with one use case and one data backend, but start to experience pain with data costs and observability at scale,” said Anurag Gupta, Calyptia. “Eventually, an organization might have so many workloads, use cases and backends, that they struggle in collecting and routing that data to the correct destinations. We created Fluent Bit Enterprise for simplicity at enterprise scale for the best Fluent Bit experience yet.”

Fluent Bit Enterprise delivers streamlined observability, no matter how much data load or logs are running through an environment. With a single command, customers can deploy, manage, and scale performance instantly. Further features and benefits include:

Reduce costs and keep the edge lightweight with first mile data aggregation, filtering, processing, and auto-healing.

Route, experiment, and add backends such as Prometheus, Datadog, S3 and Kafka with ease and no disruption to your production workloads.

Manage and automate via CLI to control scaling, deployment, and rollback across multiple instances

Run with confidence with integrations for Secrets, Certificates, and custom Port Mapping. All data stays in your secure environment.

Calyptia Fluent Bit Enterprise is now available in private beta.

About Calyptia

Calyptia is a first mile observability company built by the open source creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit. Its enterprise-grade data observability solution, Calyptia Cloud, ensures that customers gain the most value out of their observability pipelines, and provides support, services, and additional tooling to optimize cloud native observability pipelines at massive scale. Calyptia was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.calyptia.com.

