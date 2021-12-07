Rockefeller Studios Expands Into Filmed Content With Paddington Saves Christmas

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking its expansion into filmed content, Rockefeller Studios, in association with The Copyrights Group and StudioCanal, presents Paddington Saves Christmas, starring the beloved bear of children's books and screens, large and small, in a special holiday show. The largest streaming event of this kind, the virtual show will stream simultaneously in the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and is now available through Jan. 4, 2022.

Inspired by Rockefeller Productions' highly acclaimed stage production, Paddington Gets in A Jam, this unique Christmas special featuring Rockefeller's adorable Paddington puppets has been created for the whole family. This special production has been developed for children and families to enjoy at home over the holidays while raising money for theatres around the world that are unable to put on family entertainment this year.

Rockefeller is an acclaimed creative and production company that offers bespoke high-quality entertainment on a global scale. Based in New York, Rockefeller Studios and Rockefeller Productions has a strategic presence in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

For those families that are able to attend the theatre, Rockefeller's acclaimed production of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation currently running in New York City has been called "4 out of 5 stars. Winnie the Pooh bears up enchantingly." - Time Out; "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is magical, sweet as honey, and full of humor. It's a wholesome, delightful, enchanting piece of theatre." - BroadwayWorld.

Rockefeller's slate of projects includes Disney's Winnie the Pooh: the New Musical Adaptation (New York), The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (U.S. and Asian tour), Paddington Gets in a Jam (U.S. tour), as well as the activations Pixar Putt (Houston, TX) and the Awesome Exhibition of Lego Models (Seattle, WA).

