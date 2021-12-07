English French

Fnac Darty receives A- grade from the CDP, reflecting its commitment to integrating climate issues into its strategy Everyday

Fnac Darty, a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances, has been awarded an A- grade for its eighth contribution to the climate questionnaire distributed by CDP, a non-profit organization that singles out the world's most active companies in the fight against climate change, significantly improving its score compared to last year (C). With a score above the average of European companies (B) and above the average of the specialized retail sector (B-), Fnac Darty has integrated the "Leadership" category for the first time.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, declared: « We are proud to report this strong improvement in our CDP grade, which rewards the constant efforts made by our teams to integrate climate issues into all of the company's businesses. Our Group is committed to a profound transformation of its business model and has placed sustainability at the heart of its strategic plan Everyday. With this commitment, Fnac Darty becomes a major player in the ecological transition of the retail world ».

Fnac Darty's CSR approach is based on five pillars: sustainable consumption, climate protection, business ethics, territories and culture, and human capital.

With regard to its environmental strategy, the Group has set itself a quantified objective of reducing its CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The scope defined at Group level concerns transport, direct and indirect emissions, and site energy.

Fnac Darty has strengthened its governance to achieve this objective and to strategically address climate issues. Acknowledged within several bodies, including a CSR Committee attached to the Board of Directors, these issues have been analyzed and steered by a Climate Committee since 2019. This Committee monitors trends in the CO2 emissions generated by its activities, drafts action plans, and monitors roadmaps of the various operational sectors, and works on extending the low-carbon strategy to other indirect emissions stations.

Fnac Darty is determined to continue its efforts in this area by setting a reduction target for indirect emissions (scope 3) generated by products sold, throughout their life cycle, as well as employee travel and IT systems, covering more than 95% of its carbon footprint. The Group aims to submit these targets for validation by the Science Based Target (SBT) initiative in 2022.

This CDP rating is a recognition of Fnac Darty's concrete commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This is the third distinction obtained by the Group in 2021 after the one awarded last October by Moody's ESG Solutions (Vigeo Eiris), with an ESG assessment of 54/100, up +6 points year on year, including +14 points in the environmental pillar. At the same time, the Group obtained the renewal of its AA rating by MSCI for the third consecutive year.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in twelve countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. The Group, which has around 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 936 stores at the end of September 2021, including 769 in France, and is ranked as France's second most visited e-commerce site (more than 29 million unique visitors per month) with its 3 merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was nearly €7.5 billion in 2020, approximately 29% of which was realized online.

For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

About CDP

The CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) is a non-profit organization that manages the global reporting system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their environmental impact. Using a comprehensive and independent methodology, CDP evaluates companies by assigning them a grade of "A" to "D-" based on the completeness of their disclosures, awareness and management of climate risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

For more information: www.cdp.net/en

