Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 November to 2 December 2021)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 26 November to 2 December 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Nov-21 FR0000073298 9 640 39,8035 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 770 39,8237 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Nov-21 FR0000073298 450 39,9000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 730 39,7796 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-21 FR0000073298 12 501 40,2112 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 898 40,1911 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-21 FR0000073298 438 40,2128 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 817 40,2250 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-21 FR0000073298 12 820 39,8664 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-21 FR0000073298 6 075 39,8773 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-21 FR0000073298 595 39,7881 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 790 39,8669 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-21 FR0000073298 13 253 40,3263 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-21 FR0000073298 6 078 40,3510 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-21 FR0000073298 601 40,3486 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 861 40,3264 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-21 FR0000073298 11 683 39,6238 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-21 FR0000073298 5 000 39,5501 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-21 FR0000073298 500 39,8627 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-21 FR0000073298 1 500 39,5866 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment