Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 November to 2 December 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 26 November to 2 December 2021
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|9 640
|39,8035
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 770
|39,8237
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|450
|39,9000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 730
|39,7796
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|12 501
|40,2112
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 898
|40,1911
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|438
|40,2128
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 817
|40,2250
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|12 820
|39,8664
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|6 075
|39,8773
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|595
|39,7881
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 790
|39,8669
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|13 253
|40,3263
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|6 078
|40,3510
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|601
|40,3486
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|1 861
|40,3264
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|11 683
|39,6238
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|39,5501
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|500
|39,8627
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-21
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|39,5866
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
