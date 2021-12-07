Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 November to 2 December 2021)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 26 November to 2 December 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

 

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Nov-21FR00000732989 64039,8035XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Nov-21FR00000732985 77039,8237DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Nov-21FR000007329845039,9000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Nov-21FR00000732981 73039,7796AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-21FR000007329812 50140,2112XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-21FR00000732985 89840,1911DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-21FR000007329843840,2128TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-21FR00000732981 81740,2250AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-21FR000007329812 82039,8664XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-21FR00000732986 07539,8773DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-21FR000007329859539,7881TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-21FR00000732981 79039,8669AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-21FR000007329813 25340,3263XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-21FR00000732986 07840,3510DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-21FR000007329860140,3486TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-21FR00000732981 86140,3264AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-21FR000007329811 68339,6238XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-21FR00000732985 00039,5501DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-21FR000007329850039,8627TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-21FR00000732981 50039,5866AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 November to 2 December 2021)