Communiqué - Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 1 billion

Paris, 7 December 2021

Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 1 billion

Orange issues a 12-year 0.625% EUR 1 billion bond.

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread EUR Fixed rate 2033 1 billion 0.625% m/s + 55 bps

BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, CITI, Deutsche Bank, ING and Morgan Stanley are acting as Bookrunners.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Morgan Stanley are acting as Global Coordinators.

With this offering, Orange is pursuing its prudent and active balance sheet management policy.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2021, including 79,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2021, including 222 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

