Former Family Place CEO Paige Flink and 'NBC 5 Weekend Evening News' co-anchor Vince Sims to receive ‘Champion of Change’ Awards on Dec. 18

Dallas, TX, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal Lee, the 95-year-old civil rights activist and “grandmother of Juneteenth,” who campaigned to have it recognized as a national holiday will bestow awards on Paige Flink, former CEO of The Family Place, Vince Sims, co-anchor of "NBC 5 Weekend Evening News," Topeka K. Sam, founder and executive director of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Dione Sims, president and executive director of Unity Unlimited, Inc., Brittani Moncrease, reporter for Local 24 News in Memphis, Nina Turner, CNN political commentator and former Ohio State Senator, and National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, president and CEO, convener of the Black Women's Roundtable Melanie Campbell at the 1st annual "Gathering for Change" Awards Gala on Dec. 18.

The in-person event will be held at the Dallas Park West Hotel. Start time is 6 p.m. CT.

The honorees will receive a Champion for Change Award for their leadership in advancing social justice and equality locally and nationally.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by jazz saxophonist Vandell Andrew. He has recorded eight Billboard Top 25 singles, earned a No. 1 ranking on Billboard's Smooth Jazz chart and received a Soul Train Awards nomination for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance.

The 1st annual “Gathering for Change’ Awards Gala is the kickoff event for the Change is Possible Tour. The goal of the tour is to promote diversity, inclusion, and social justice. Tour dates will be announced at a later time.

The tour and awards gala are being organized by Dr. Belay Reddick and his wife Shinita, who are advocates for mentoring services and social justice.

The evening of elegance will include a cocktail hour, Red Carpet photography session, keynote speaker, and multi-course dinner.

Get more event information and purchase tickets on the Gathering for Change Awards Gala Eventbrite website. For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, please email iamdrbelayreddick@gmail.com.