Proactive news headlines including Newfield Resources, Theta Gold Mines, Kinetiko Energy and Pan Asia Metals

Sydney, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) is buoyed by results of an exploration program on Peyima Kimberlite within the Tongo Mine concession area in Sierra Leone with 110 carats of diamond recovered from a bulk sample.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has passed a key milestone with the successful completion of trial mining at its TGME Gold Project in South Africa, which it describes as a "critical de-risking event".

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has successfully spudded three wells at its Korhaan Project in South Africa and completed its aeromagnetic survey covering 564 square kilometres over selected portions of ER 270 and ER 272.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) is back with more encouraging drilling results from the Reung Kiet lithium play in southwest Thailand.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)'s collaborative research project with the CSIRO at Side Well Gold Project is progressing well and on track for completion in early 2022.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received promising data from its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of burn wound infections with RECCE® 327 (R327), its proprietary synthetic anti-infective.

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has continued to receive strong gold results from its second phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Golden Ridge gold project, 18 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie – Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) expects to move ahead with a drilling program later this week targeting pegmatites at the Niobe Project in Western Australia's Mt Magnet region.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has presented a "strong go forward case" in an optimisation study for the Dubbo Project in Central West New South Wales with pre-tax NPV of A$2.361 billion and pre-tax IRR of 23.5%.

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM)'s further bulk scale metallurgy test-work from Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi has returned metallurgical results described by the company as "outstanding" and which consolidate its view of the quality of the project.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has welcomed news that its lithium-centric spinout, Snow Lake Resources Ltd, has made headway on a prospecting and mapping program over its Manitoba properties.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)'s wholly-owned, Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. has generated A$666,042 (C$612,734) in revenue during the current quarter, adding to the total of A$3,159,141 (C$2,979,797) to the year to date in divisional revenue.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has kicked off the second phase of its extended pilot plant campaign - the second week of a four-week series of week-long pilot plant trials.

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has confirmed heavy rare earth (HRE) oxides are present in xenotime mineralisation at its Tanami HRE Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia with a mineralogy study undertaken by Diamantina Laboratories.

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) continues to make headway on its first-in-human dose-escalation study using the CHECKvacc drug candidate against metastatic, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has produced a new 2021 scoping study for its 100%-owned Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar, with significantly improved outcomes and longer project mine life.

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) continues to make progress with the development of battery ink technology and has been granted a patent for Nanocube Memory Ink technology in Japan.

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF), an AI software and solution provider, has secured a contract to work with Sunshine Coast Regional Council in Queensland to deploy automated parking enforcement solutions.

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and Binance Smart Chain with its $1 billion Growth Program have launched a $200 million investment program to accelerate and incubate early crypto gaming start-ups that are building on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) infrastructure.

