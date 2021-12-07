Richard Harris Law Firm Case Named to Top Ten Wrongful Death Verdicts in the United States in 2020 List

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Harris Law Firm is pleased to announce its inclusion on the Top Ten Wrongful Death Verdicts in the United States in 2020 list. The list, compiled by Top Verdict , is comprised of various case types that were tried in one of the nation's state or federal courts. Benjamin Cloward, lawyer with Richard Harris Law Firm, represented the estate of Dylan Salazar and was awarded a favorable judgment of $38.6 million, earning second place on the list.

"Wrongful death is one of the hardest cases to bring to trial, simply because of the emotions surrounding a life cut short through tragic circumstance," said Richard Harris, Founding Partner of Richard Harris Law Firm. "I'm extremely proud of Ben Cloward and Ian Estrada for their hard work in successfully presenting their case, subsequently earning a spot on the Top Verdict list. Life has no price, and it's impossible to put a dollar amount on what Dylan Salazar meant to those who loved him, but this verdict is hopefully able to bring his family and friends peace through one of the hardest times in their lives. Congratulations to all of the firms who made the list and the hard work they put in for their clients."

The case focused on the lapse in security measures taken at Sportsman's Royal Manor apartment complex, where Dylan Salazar lost his life following an armed robbery. The complex, dubbed "The Killing Fields," was known for its high level of crime; from Jan 2010 to May 2014, there were over 5000 incidents that resulted in calls to police. Cloward argued the complex was well aware of the prevalence of crime occurring on the property, but did not take reasonable measures to increase security and protect tenants. A jury awarded the initial judgment, which was affirmed on appeal.

Top Verdict recognizes attorneys and law firms based on the specific facts of their cases. These lists recognize the narrowest circle of achievers in the legal industry, with most firms making a Top Verdict list only once in their history. Inclusion on a Top Verdict list is a true indication of a firm or attorney's success.

For more information, visit topverdict.com.

###

ABOUT RICHARD HARRIS LAW FIRM

As Nevada's largest and highest-rated personal injury practice, Richard Harris Law Firm has been a staple in the Las Vegas community for more than 40 years. The firm has 30 lawyers dedicated to personal injury, wrongful death and criminal defense cases.

For more information about the Richard Harris Law Firm, please call 702.444.4444 or visit them online at www.RichardHarrisLaw.com .

Related Files

RHLF Top Verdicts List - 11.2021.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Richard Harris Law Firm Official Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment