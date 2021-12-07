Dow Jones & The Wall Street Journal Announce Major Investments in New Polling Initiatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones & The Wall Street Journal announced today it has launched new polling initiatives, including The Wall Street Journal Poll, which brings together a new, bipartisan team of pollsters, and an expanded partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago.

“At Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal we are committed to meaningful investment in high quality journalism, data and analysis,” said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “These new polling initiatives are the latest example of how we bring our unique combination of perspectives, data sets and analytics to bear to help people make informed decisions.”

The Wall Street Journal Poll brings together firms led by John Anzalone, lead pollster for President Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, and Tony Fabrizio, lead pollster for former President Trump's presidential campaigns, for quarterly polls exploring political trends and voter sentiments across the nation. Working together, their firms will utilize large sample sizes and cutting-edge sampling methodology to ensure accurate and objective results, and to allow for in-depth analysis across geographic and demographic groups. The data generated in these surveys will be available for use across other Dow Jones outlets and publications, including Dow Jones Newswires, Barron’s and MarketWatch.

“We are truly excited to unite the two pollsters at the leading edge of the industry to provide a new, authoritative read on the nation at a time when capturing the views of Americans has grown more complex,” said Matt Murray, editor and chief of The Wall Street Journal. “Tony and John have stood apart with iconoclastic approaches and cutting-edge techniques that have responded to the moment and delivered clear results for their clients. We are confident their combined efforts will bring unique, research-based insights to our members,” Murray continued.

Additionally, the Journal will periodically partner with NORC at the University of Chicago, an objective, nonpartisan research organization, to conduct national surveys on cultural and social issues of importance. The Journal has worked with them in recent election cycles through participation in VoteCast, a large, election-time survey of Americans carried out by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Associated Press.

“NORC brings high standards, rigorous methodology and insightful thinking to its survey work,” said Jerry Seib, the Journal’s executive Washington editor. “We have been pleased to work with NORC in the past, and are thrilled to expand that cooperation significantly now. This new arrangement will allow us to peer deeply into public opinion on all fronts in the next year’s midterm election season and beyond.”

The first survey was released on December 7, 2021.

