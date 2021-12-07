CityHealth Opens Vaccination Program at Las Positas College in Livermore, California

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CityHealth, the leading provider of Urgent Care and COVID-19 testing solutions in the San Francisco Bay Area, launched a new vaccination program at Las Positas College in Livermore County. The drive-through vaccination site allows students of Las Positas College and community residents to get vaccinations and booster shots from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Las Positas College has a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that requires all its students to attend in-person classes in 2022 to show proof of vaccination. The CityHealth Vaccination Program, located on campus at Las Positas College, will help to support this effort.

CityHealth has partnered with insurance companies and government agencies to provide free vaccinations and boosters to U.S. citizens. This testing program is open to Las Positas College faculty, students, staff, and residents of Alameda County. The CityHealth Vaccination Program is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be found on campus at Parking Lot P. Las Positas College is located on 3000 Campus Hill Drive, Livermore, CA 94551.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen booster shots will all be available by appointment. In addition, eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

CityHealth first opened a COVID-19 Molecular PCR testing site in January of 2021 at Las Positas College in partnership with Livermore County.

"CityHealth has been a great partner in our fight against COVID-19 in Alameda County," said Gregory J. Ahern, Alameda County Sheriff. This new vaccination program will now also offer vaccinations and booster shots alongside the original COVID testing services offered.

"We opened CityHealth COVID-19 testing sites in Livermore earlier this year and we're excited to begin offering vaccination and booster shots as well to promote student and community safety," said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth.

"Making COVID testing and vaccination readily accessible to the community is critical in our battle against COVID-19, and we're excited to continue working with Las Positas College and Livermore County to make this happen."

Appointments are recommended for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at Las Positas College, Livermore. They can be scheduled at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/vaccine/livermore .

Students and Alameda County residents will need to bring their ID, COVID vaccination card, and insurance card to the appointment.

About CityHealth: CityHealth's mission is to make healthcare more accessible, comfortable, and human. CityHealth Urgent Care is a leader in providing accessible COVID-19 testing in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the first choice for walk-in urgent and primary care, with clinics in Oakland and San Leandro, mobile dispatch health units, and continuously growing services for COVID-19 and specialty healthcare.

Visit www.cityhealth.com for more information or https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/ for more details about COVID testing initiatives.

