Cosmetic Packaging Market Size will Reach USD 36.15 million by 2027 - ResearchCMFE

Pleasanton, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 36.15 million by 2027 With a Growing CAGR of 3.81%.

The packaging industry was estimated to witness a steady growth prior to the pandemic on account of the manufacturing, healthcare, personal care & beauty, and other sectors.

The global cosmetic packaging market size was USD 26.81 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36.15 million by 2027; this converts into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81% for the forecast period.

Global “Cosmetic Packaging Market Forecast to 2027” Updated report added by ResearchCMFE provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period 2017-2027. The packaging industry was estimated to witness a steady growth prior to the pandemic on account of the manufacturing, healthcare, personal care & beauty and other sectors. This report has segmented the global Cosmetic Packaging market based on end-users, technology, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like Albea SA, Hcp Packaging Co. Ltd, RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group), Silgan Holdings Inc., DS Smith PLC, Graham Packaging Company L.P., Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., Aptargroup Inc, Amcor PLC, Cosmopak Ltd, Quadpack Industries SA, Rieke Corp, Gerresheimer AG, and Raepak Ltd. etc. in the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of the report to get extensive insights into Cosmetic Packaging market at https://www.researchcmfe.com/sample-request/79

Increase in demand for cosmetic products, owing to numerous factors such as use of organic ingredients, increase in disposable income, growing consumer consciousness and many more, will drive the cosmetic packaging market forward. Branding, launch of new products and the use of innovative packaging is attracting more consumers. This will further boost market growth.

North America is one of the largest markets for cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances. The presence of players like L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble Co., etc. is pushing for the use of cosmetics and therefore promoting the cosmetic packaging market in the region. The growing demand for skincare products and the increasing focus on innovative packaging is further boosting the market growth.

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst https://www.researchcmfe.com/speak-to-analyst/79

The major company profiles covered in this report are:

Albea SA

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Graham Packaging Company L.P.

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd.

Aptargroup Inc

Amcor PLC

Cosmopak Ltd

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Corp

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation:

By material type:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper

By product type:

Plastic bottles and containers

Glass bottles and containers

Metal containers

Folding cartons

Corrugated boxes

Tubes and sticks

Caps and closures

Pump and dispenser

Droppers

Ampoules

Flexible plastic packaging

By cosmetic type:

Hair care

Colour cosmetics

Skin care

Men’s grooming

Deodorants

Other cosmetics

Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Customization:

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every reported purchase, we offer 50 analyst hours of free customization.

For more Customization, Connect with us at https://www.researchcmfe.com/customization/79

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Cosmetic Packaging in these regions, from 2017 to 2027, covering

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific did capture more than 30% of the market, it is expected to grow at an approximate 6.5% CAGR during the forecast timeline. Factors contributing the growth of this market are surge in population, increasing use of cosmetics in the region, the introduction of new products such as anti-tanning solutions, upsurge in income levels, rapid urbanization, inexpensive labor, inadequate norms and standards for use of raw materials in packaging products, etc.

Read Full Report at https://www.researchcmfe.com/report/79/cosmetic-packaging-market

The report also provides in-depth analysis of key trends in Cosmetic Packaging market forecast:

Craith Lab partnered up with Quadpack Industries SA to package its three new product ranges in February 2021.

Launched in October 2020, Berry Bramlage’s latest 75ml exclusive stick acts as an ideal pack solution for a variety of personal care applications such as deodorants, face care and body care products.

Buy Full Report at https://www.researchcmfe.com/buy-now/79

Benefits of Purchasing Cosmetic Packaging Market Reports:

Analyst Support: Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report.

Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports.

Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports. Unmatched expertise: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports. Guaranteed Quality: Focuses on the quality and accuracy of the report.

View Our Published Press-release on Cosmetic Packaging Market at https://www.researchcmfe.com/press-release/cosmetic-packaging-market-size-will-reach-usd-36-15-million-by-2027

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the key factors driving Cosmetic Packaging Market expansion? What will be the value of Cosmetic Packaging Market during 2017- 2027? Which region will make notable contributions towards global Cosmetic Packaging Market revenue? What are the key players leveraging Cosmetic Packaging Market growth?

View Related Articles:

E-Commerce Packaging Market

Cold Chain Packaging Market

Tube Packaging Market

Insulated Packaging Market

Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

Thermoform Packaging Market