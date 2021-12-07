Carahsoft Adds Microsoft Products and Solutions to GSA Schedule

RESTON, Va., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added Microsoft’s products and solutions to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, making the company’s digital transformation solutions widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.



Microsoft’s flexible, integrated and trustworthy Microsoft Azure and Modern Workplace solutions empower Government organizations to improve customer engagement, optimize their operations and reinvent government business models. Azure Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings deliver powerful cloud-based solutions for storing and protecting business critical data.

The GSA contract award extends Microsoft’s availability to Federal, State, Local, and Educational markets. In addition to the GSA Schedule 70 contract, Microsoft is also available on the following Carahsoft contracts: NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), E&I Cooperative Services, OMNIA Partners, and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint. Microsoft solutions are also available through Carahsoft’s reseller partner contracts including TX-DIR.

“Carahsoft is pleased to further serve the Public Sector by adding Microsoft to our GSA Schedule,” said Cortney Steiner, Vice President who leads the Microsoft Team at Carahsoft. “With this addition, our Government customers and reseller partners now have expansive access to deeply integrated cloud services, data and analytics to advance their mission and serve their citizens.”

As a top-ranked GSA Schedule Contract holder, Carahsoft is the largest government partner and Master Government Aggregator® for many of its vendors, managing their public sector reseller networks and driving demand for their offerings.

These Microsoft services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Microsoft team at Carahsoft at (844) 673-8468 or Microsoft@carahsoft.com.

