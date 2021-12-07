Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 7 December 2021

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 December 2021 at 19:00 EET
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|7 December 2021
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|15,000
|shares
|Average price/share
|56.7623
|EUR
|Total Cost
|851,434.50
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 37,057 shares
including the shares repurchased on 7 December 2021.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
