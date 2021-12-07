Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 7 December 2021

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       7 December 2021 at 19:00 EET


Trade date 7 December 2021  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 15,000 shares
Average price/share 56.7623EUR
Total Cost 851,434.50EUR


Company now holds a total of 37,057 shares
including the shares repurchased on 7 December 2021.

