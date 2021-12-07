Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 7 December 2021

English Finnish

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 December 2021 at 19:00 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 7 December 2021 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 15,000 shares Average price/share 56.7623 EUR Total Cost 851,434.50 EUR





Company now holds a total of 37,057 shares

including the shares repurchased on 7 December 2021.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Attachment