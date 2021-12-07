Garden Society Launches Wine Country-Inspired Gummies made with Proprietary, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract to Enable a Rapid Effect

Sonoma County, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Society, a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis brand featuring craft edibles and sun grown pre-rolls, has introduced a new line of fast-acting, full spectrum gummies inspired by Wine Country. Incorporating a new, proprietary cannabis extract to enable its rapid effect, and infused with real wine concentrate, the edibles are available in three delicious flavors: Tart Cherry Pinot Noir, Peach Prosecco, and Sparkling Strawberry Rosé. Each has a varying blend of THC + CBD that provides a desired effect, from relaxing to uplifting, in around 15 minutes. The new edibles are available today in dispensaries across California.

“When we first launched Garden Society in 2016 we came to market with cannabis-infused fruit gelėes that were a fast favorite,” said Karli Warner, Garden Society co-founder and CMO. “Staying true to our Wine Country roots we wanted to ensure that our new edibles were not only crafted with premium full spectrum cannabis, but would be as enticing as sipping your favorite glass of wine. After years in development, we're happy to say our new gummies will take you straight into the vineyards with a wonderfully flavorful Wine Country twist.”

Garden Society’s Proprietary Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil Enables the Rapid Effect

Garden Society’s rapid effect technology was developed in-house. Using founder and CEO Erin Gore’s background in chemical and biological engineering, she led the manufacturing team to create a highly-absorbable full spectrum extract using nanotechnology . Unlike a traditional edible that processes through ones' liver, the cannabis extract in these gummies transfers through the blood barrier in your mouth creating a rapid onset.

“When we set out to create a fast-acting edible we wanted to ensure we delivered on the promise of effect, while keeping quality and taste a top priority,” said Erin Gore, Garden Society founder and CEO. “We sourced the flower from some of the best farms in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, and tapped the power of chemistry to turn it into a proprietary extract that enables a rapid onset. We combined this with the natural flavors of wine to create a delicious-tasting edible that offers a really nice body high, with a faster response and a shorter lag time.”

Each flavor contains a unique combination of full spectrum cannabinoids that result in one of three effects: Blissful Rest a Brighter Day , or Calm & Focus :

Tart Cherry Pinot Noir for Blissful Rest, 5 mg THC/ 1 mg CBD per piece - Garden Society’s Tart Cherry Pinot Noir gummies will have you in rest and relaxation mode in no time. Juicy flavors of ripe cherries are complemented by the light fruity flavors of a fine pinot noir.

Peach Prosecco for a Brighter Day, 5 mg THC/ 0 CBD per piece - Peach Prosecco gummies will have you feeling bubbly and joy-filled. Taste buds will be dancing with juicy flavors of a ripe summer peach, complemented by the sparkling, fruity flavors of prosecco.

Sparkling Strawberry Rosé for Calm & Focus, 1mg THC/ 5 mg CBD per piece - Sparkling Strawberry Rosé gummies are infused with a high-CBD strain of cannabis for Calm & Focus. Juicy flavors of a ripe summer strawberry are complemented by the light, fruity flavors of sparkling rosé.

Garden Society’s gummies are all gluten free, and are available in packs of 2 or 20.

Dedicated to creating a new perspective on cannabis, Garden Society’s customers enjoy premium cannabis with an expected experience. The new Wine Country Gummies offer customers the same trusted Garden Society experience delivered by their cannabis-infused chocolates and pre-roll Rosettes, available in both full flower cannabis and hash -infused.

Editor note: For product images, click here .

California state law requires that you must be 21 years of age or older to place an order and to accept the package upon delivery. Lic. #C12-0000062-LIC.

About Garden Society

Women-owned, Garden Society is a craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. Garden Society’s effect-based, full spectrum edibles and sun-grown pre-roll Rosettes connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis for the discerning “canna-confident” consumer.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Gore, recently named one of the most powerful and innovative women in cannabis by Forbes, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, they are dedicated to creating a community of cannabis lovers who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. For more information, visit the Garden Society website , or follow on Instagram or Facebook .

