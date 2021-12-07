Rom Com Author Lynn M. Hoerauf Wins 2021 Global Author Elite Award for Her Book, Miss Snickers

BAY CITY, Mich., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynn M. Hoerauf has won the 2021 Author Elite Award in the Romance category for her book, Miss Snickers. Hoerauf was announced the winner at this year's Author Elite Awards Ceremony hosted at the Hilton, in Columbus, Ohio.

Hoerauf was chosen from over 1,000 authors worldwide who were nominated for their work in categories such as Health and Wellness, General Fiction, Romance and many others. Entries were reviewed and evaluated based on popular vote, social contribution and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by a panel of select judges.

The author set out to write a book that was heart-warming and funny. Based on the reviews, she accomplished that goal with her debut novel, Miss Snickers. Rachel Merkle, an Amazon reviewer wrote, "So witty, modern and fun. I loved reading this book about a young girl exploring her world. It was very realistic and easy to relate to, which makes it all the more exciting. Highly recommend!" Barnes and Noble reviewer Gail Gorman wrote, "Did not want to put it down."

Hoerauf, a teacher herself, enjoyed writing humorous classroom scenes, intermixed with an undercover escapade that made this read entertaining, fun and highly recommended.

Hoerauf presented a synopsis of her book at the Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Sessions. The event included a Red Carpet Meet and Greet followed by the Author Elite Awards Ceremony.

She gave an acceptance speech at the award ceremony and also received:

The Elite Boon of Merit Award.

She will also be featured on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles as a part of the award.

About the Author Elite Awards

Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Elite Awards says, "Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention."

The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony by Author Academy Elite.

To purchase a copy of Hoerauf's award-winning book Miss Snickers visit: https://loveandlaughswithlynn.com/books .

Related Images











Image 1: Miss Snickers book





Miss Snickers was the winner of the 2021 Author Elite Award in the Romance Category.

















Image 2: Lynn Hoerauf





Lynn Hoerauf holds her award-winning book, Miss Snickers and the Author Elite Award.









