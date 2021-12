VAYK to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) (the “Company”), a P2P short-term rental purchase finance technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on December 8, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Bill Justice in real time.

Mr. Justice will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event, and Mr. Justice will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

VAYK will be presenting at 1:30 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.