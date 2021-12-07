Foresight VCT plc - Forfeiture of Shares

Foresight VCT plc

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Forfeiture of Shares

Further to the announcement published on 21 October 2021, the Board confirms that 123,602 shares issued pursuant to the offer have been forfeited and cancelled pursuant to the articles.

Total shares allotted to date under the offer by Foresight VCT plc total 6,508,226 shares, and following this forfeiture there are now 208,144,716 shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181