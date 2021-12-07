ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESG Capital 1 Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ESGO.P), announced today that it has been issued a Cease Trade Order (“CTO”) by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) for failure to file the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively, the “Documents”) within the time period specified by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations:



Interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer’s Annual and Interim Filings

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has suspended trading in the Corporation’s securities as a result of the CTO, effective December 3, 2021. The Corporation continues to operate normally and is working diligently to have the CTO revoked as soon as possible. The Corporation filed the Documents on December 6, 2021, and revocation of the CTO is expected to occur within a few days from the date of this new release. The Documents are available on the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

A copy of the Exchange bulletin announcing the CTO is available at tmx.com.

For more information, please contact Robert Pollock, the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation.

Robert Pollock

President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: rpollock@primarycapital.ca

T: 416 214-9672

