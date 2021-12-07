ART DISTRICT CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF FREED’S BAKERY

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 9, 2021 – Las Vegas, Nevada Local, and third-generation owned Freed’s Bakery has been creating desserts since 1959. Freed’s is opening its sixth bakery located in the heart of the Downtown Arts District on December 9th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz at 11:00 AM followed by celebration and dessert giveaway. The new location is at 60 East California Avenue at the historic Corner Building built-in 1945. Corner Building is one of the very few buildings built in that era and still standing.

Freed’s Bakery, as well as Cream Me ice cream shop, Yu-or-mi sushi restaurant, and The Beauty Shoppe soon to open at the Corner Building are just a few of the new small businesses reviving the Arts District which has become a hot spot for locals for a night out on the town. With a focus on local businesses only, the Art District is aiming to cater to a local night scene as well as many of the surrounding businesses such as law firms and government entities, to provide lunch, dinner, and entertainment options.

“Freed’s has been a staple in the Las Vegas cake and confection landscape for generations, historic Main Street is the perfect location for this iconic Las Vegas business to open and thrive, said Jeff Mitchell, Principal Broker of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate’s Las Vegas office.

Mountain West Commercial has been representing the ownership group of the Corner Building by seeking out and vetting local businesses to occupy and revive a historic 1945 building on Main Street and California Avenue.

“When we acquired this property from the previous owners, it was half boarded up. We had a choice of tearing it down like they always do on the Strip and elsewhere in Las Vegas or preserve its history, restore it, and share its streamlined moderne architecture and beauty with the community”, said Sarah Jackson, a representative of the ownership group that has been investing in Downtown Las Vegas since 2012. “We chose the harder and longer path in retrospect, but are glad to preserve and share this gem with the community and visitors now.”

Raffles, free sweets, and giveaways will start after the ribbon cutting by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz from 11:30 till 1:00 pm while desserts last. All are welcome to attend and welcome the newest addition to the Arts District.

