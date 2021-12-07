The Good Clinic™ Announces the Opening of its Fourth Minnesota Clinic in St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare services, today announced the opening of its fourth Minnesota location in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul.



“We are pleased to bring our proactive, whole-person healthcare approach to Twin Cities residents east of the Mississippi River,” said Brad Case, president of The Good Clinic. “We are proud to provide such a vibrant and diverse community with convenient and accessible healthcare focused on keeping people well.”

The Macalester-Groveland neighborhood was recently voted the #1 Best Place to Live in Minnesota and the #1 Best Neighborhood to Live in St. Paul by Niche. The Good Clinic’s new St. Paul site is located on the ground level of The Grove, a multi-tenant apartment complex developed by Continental Properties in 2019. The Grove encompasses more than 79,000 square feet and is a short drive from Downtown and Lowertown St. Paul and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is within walking distance of the Minnesota Governor’s Residence, popular coffee shops, restaurants, and boutiques. Macalester College, St. Catherine University, St. Thomas, and Concordia University-Saint Paul are also nearby.

The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site. After opening its first location in Northeast Minneapolis, the Company opened two more Minnesota locations in Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park in September 2021. It is also currently evaluating and negotiating leases to build out additional sites in Minnesota and Colorado.

