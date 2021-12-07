Creative Energy makes healthcare greener with entry into U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Energy today announced a new partnership to design, build, own and operate an onsite district energy system for Swedish Health Services (“Swedish”), a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Seattle, Washington. The project will decarbonize Swedish’s flagship campus, Swedish First Hill, and mark the expansion of Creative Energy’s sustainability platform into the United States.



“District energy presents a strong opportunity for healthcare systems across North America to address the growing demand for low carbon energy,” said Krishnan Iyer, President and CEO of Creative Energy. “We are delighted to partner with Swedish to build a sustainable, carbon-neutral and energy-efficient future for its largest hospital, right in the heart of Seattle. This initiative will put Swedish at the forefront among hospitals that are leading the charge toward carbon neutrality and significantly reducing their environmental impact.”

The district energy system at Swedish First Hill will incorporate innovative technologies to reduce the amount of wasted energy by capturing, storing, and reusing any excess heat. Once operational, the project will eliminate approximately 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, the equivalent of removing around 1,800 cars from the road.

“Our mission to improve the health and well-being of each person we serve drives us to be good stewards of our environment,” said Swedish Chief Real Estate Officer Mike Denney. “We have committed to being carbon negative by 2030 and will transform our existing systems to create a greener, more sustainable environment for our patients. Creative Energy offer hospitals the perfect solution: energy systems that are flexible, scalable and reliable for decades to come. The project at Swedish First Hill represents an exciting next step in the value we are bringing to our communities.”

